First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.03 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,470 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CVE. Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

CVE opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

