First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.14 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,111 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 47,255 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in Ambarella by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 39,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ambarella by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $100,674.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $100,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,470 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.02.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

Featured Stories

