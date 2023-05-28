First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 730.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Visteon were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Visteon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $138.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $94.71 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.25.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.58.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

