First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,065,128.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,825.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 12,432 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,973,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 233,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,916 over the last three months. 33.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

NYSE HHC opened at $74.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.