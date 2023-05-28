First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.26 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,791,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,111,000 after purchasing an additional 184,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $39,632,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $28,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $465.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.59 and its 200-day moving average is $421.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.43 and a fifty-two week high of $503.48.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

