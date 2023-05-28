First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 199.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANF. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $220,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 17.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.88. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe Goyne bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $368,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,700 shares of company stock worth $492,106 over the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

