First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,906 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Calix were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Calix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 18,560.0% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Calix by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

