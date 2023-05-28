First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PATK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 346,513 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,474,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 103,236 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,094,000 after buying an additional 101,703 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PATK. KeyCorp began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $77.96.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,260,925 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.