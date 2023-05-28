First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,118,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in Diodes by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 37,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DIOD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $822,106.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $268,141.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,081,835.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $2,272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,106.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $5,348,431. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.48. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

