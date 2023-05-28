First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Impinj were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 1,265.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Impinj by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 37,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Impinj by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average of $119.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $38,795.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,185.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $38,795.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,185.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,760. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.