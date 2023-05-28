First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,164,000 after buying an additional 351,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,008,000 after buying an additional 44,870 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,027,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after buying an additional 57,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a market cap of $871.61 million, a PE ratio of 109.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 148.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

Further Reading

