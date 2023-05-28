First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,821 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NS opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.85. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.