First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,993 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cable One by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cable One Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,104.29.

NYSE CABO opened at $620.75 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $609.85 and a 52 week high of $1,464.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $680.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $710.84.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.85 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Articles

