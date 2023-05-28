First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 58,041 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 233.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,041 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Hasbro by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

HAS stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 325.59%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

