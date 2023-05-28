First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 71,818 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,818 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after buying an additional 1,179,775 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,824,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,894,000 after buying an additional 401,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,244,000 after purchasing an additional 89,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 2,000,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,832.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 4,100,000 shares of company stock worth $35,317,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Stock Down 0.1 %

DISH opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $23.49.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DISH. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.