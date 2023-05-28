First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 9,508 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,213,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,186,000 after purchasing an additional 178,096 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

