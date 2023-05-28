First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in argenx by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after purchasing an additional 123,392 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,689,000 after buying an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of argenx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after buying an additional 79,119 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARGX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.24.

ARGX stock opened at $401.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 0.75. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $304.14 and a 1-year high of $423.99.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. On average, analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

