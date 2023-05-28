First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 86.4% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,270 shares during the last quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $52,507,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,645,000 after acquiring an additional 90,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 333.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 774,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SilverBow Resources

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $193,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBOW shares. TheStreet lowered SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on SilverBow Resources from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $533.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.34. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.87). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 65.36% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $139.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.