First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) by 182.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,473 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARIS opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.95 million, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

