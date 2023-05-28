First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 106,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crocs by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,020 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 735,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $106.74 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average is $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,283,143.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

