First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,872 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 21,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synaptics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 28,853 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Price Performance

SYNA stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.53. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $154.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synaptics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

