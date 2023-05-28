First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 304.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,108 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 103,984 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ADTRAN by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 49,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in ADTRAN by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus decreased their target price on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northland Securities downgraded ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

ADTRAN stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.37. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $25.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

