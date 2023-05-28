First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 342,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $62.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.67. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

