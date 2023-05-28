First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,676,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,006 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Allego were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Allego Stock Performance

Allego Company Profile

Allego stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Allego has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

