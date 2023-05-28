First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2,828.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 165,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

PJT Partners stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $83.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.39%. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

