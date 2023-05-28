First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 158.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

NYSE LICY opened at $4.58 on Friday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on LICY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

