First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 158.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.
Li-Cycle Stock Performance
NYSE LICY opened at $4.58 on Friday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.