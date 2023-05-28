First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 145.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average of $99.14. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

