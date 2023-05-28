First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,026 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $1,564,320,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,174 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 0.1 %

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.45 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.97.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

