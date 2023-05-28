First Trust Advisors LP Sells 12,145 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $612,497.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,587 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,524.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $612,497.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,587 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,524.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,581 shares of company stock worth $9,272,744 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $60.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 464.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

