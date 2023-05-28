First Trust Advisors LP Sells 214,412 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,412 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,736,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,835,000 after acquiring an additional 74,045 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after acquiring an additional 281,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after buying an additional 211,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,827,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,064,000 after buying an additional 119,532 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWXT stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

