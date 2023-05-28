First Trust Advisors LP Sells 22,849 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,849 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

NYSE:AMN opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.15. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

