First Trust Advisors LP Sells 62,061 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,061 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 29,250.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

