First Trust Advisors LP Sells 8,887 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Belden were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Belden by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Belden Price Performance

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.31. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $92.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

