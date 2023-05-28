First Trust Advisors LP Sells 97,629 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 994,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,629 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,918,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,013,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,178,000 after buying an additional 353,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 17,899,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,690,000 after buying an additional 93,358 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,667,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

GNW stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

