First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 56.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 358.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ExlService by 6,266.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Trading Up 0.7 %

EXLS opened at $152.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $133.56 and a one year high of $191.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.14 million. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ExlService in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.