Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORTY opened at $68.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.05. Formula Systems has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $633.88 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.446 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

