Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,560,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,606,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 424,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $847,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,822,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $847,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at $15,822,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Electric Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FELE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $93.53 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.38 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.