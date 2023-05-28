Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 29,919 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

