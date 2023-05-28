Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $790.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 879,674 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,070,000 after acquiring an additional 709,095 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,399,000 after acquiring an additional 690,432 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,331,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 665,700 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,168.9% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 465,216 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

