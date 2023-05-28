Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Genprex Stock Performance

Genprex stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. Genprex has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genprex by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genprex by 443.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,186 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Genprex in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genprex in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genprex by 57.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genprex Company Profile

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on Genprex in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

