Getty Images (GETY) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Getty Images to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Getty Images and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $926.24 million -$77.55 million -18.48 Getty Images Competitors $3.86 billion $81.86 million -18.35

Getty Images’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images. Getty Images is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50 Getty Images Competitors 792 4796 10199 260 2.62

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Getty Images and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Getty Images currently has a consensus target price of $6.99, suggesting a potential upside of 40.03%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Getty Images’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Images is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Getty Images has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images’ rivals have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images N/A 13.47% 2.81% Getty Images Competitors -40.29% -168.74% -6.74%

Summary

Getty Images rivals beat Getty Images on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services; and sells wall décor products. It serves largest enterprises, smallest businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

