Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,717 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Getty Realty by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 93,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 97.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. BTIG Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.