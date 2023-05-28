Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Stake Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Getty Realty by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,123,000 after purchasing an additional 392,884 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,836,000 after buying an additional 234,507 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 1,049.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 118,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,571,000 after buying an additional 107,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTY opened at $33.64 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

