Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gibraltar Industries

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $281,352.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $678,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

ROCK stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROCK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Featured Articles

