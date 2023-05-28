Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,364 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 75,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $100,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,918,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,198.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 75,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $100,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,918,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,198.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $58,734.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,504,054 shares in the company, valued at $21,066,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 762,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,501. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

