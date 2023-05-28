Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.