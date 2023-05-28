Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HERO opened at $19.59 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $170.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.