Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 8.8 %

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $699.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $898.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.56 million. Research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

