Goodman Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $120.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.93.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

