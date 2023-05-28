Head-To-Head Analysis: TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) & Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO)

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

TTM Technologies has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of TTM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of TTM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTM Technologies $2.50 billion 0.58 $94.58 million $0.69 20.30 Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.71 -$144.85 million N/A N/A

This table compares TTM Technologies and Tempo Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TTM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TTM Technologies and Tempo Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TTM Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67

TTM Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.50%. Tempo Automation has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 852.38%. Given Tempo Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than TTM Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares TTM Technologies and Tempo Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTM Technologies 2.91% 10.36% 4.83% Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46%

Summary

TTM Technologies beats Tempo Automation on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada. The RF&S Components segment consists of one domestic RF component plant and one RF component plant in China. The E-M Solutions segment consists of three custom electronic assembly plants in China. The company offers products such as backplanes, system integration, chassis assemblies, integrated circuit substrates and chips, and engineering services. TTM Technologies was founded on March 20, 1978 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

